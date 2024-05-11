Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm: NATION ELN36 ELECTIONS-DL-KEJRIWAL **** All opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins LS polls: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav, will be in jail if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls.**** ELN51 ELECTIONS-OD-MODI-2NDLD RALLY **** Congress won't win even 50 LS seats, will not get opposition party status after polls: PM Phulbani/Bolangir/Bargarh (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.**** ELN68 ELECTIONS-BH-KHARGE-RALLY **** Why did Modi govt not take action if Ambani, Adani were sending black money to Congress: Kharge Samastipur (Bihar): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why did his government not take any action if, as per his allegation, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were sending black money to the grand old party.**** ELN49 ELECTIONS-TL-LD AMIT SHAH **** PoK belongs to India, asserts Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on Congress and its leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said due to the fear of Pakistan having an atom bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.**** ELN59 ELECTIONS-RAHUL-PM **** Rahul Gandhi calls PM 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ''puppet king'' of ''tempo billionaires''.**** ELN55 ELECTIONS-WB-MAMATA-GUV **** Bengal Guv must explain why he should not resign in wake of molestation allegations: Mamata Saptagram (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Governor C V Ananda Bose over allegations of molestation against him, and said he must explain why he should not step down.**** ELN56 ELECTIONS-BH-HIMANTA **** NDA needs more than 400 seats in LS elections to implement UCC in country: Himanta Begusarai (Bihar): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the NDA needs to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and to construct a grand temple at the Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura.**** ELN15 ELECTIONS-MP-BHURIA-REMARK **** After row over his two wives remark, Bhuria says he made comment in response to tribal man's query Bhopal: Former Union minister and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Kantilal Bhuria, who has courted a controversy with his ''two wives'' remark, has clarified that he passed the comment sarcastically in response to a tribal man's query.**** DEL2 JAISHANKAR-CAREER HIGHLIGHT **** Closing out G20 Summit most satisfying, forging crucial friendships most significant in his career, says EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: If closing out the G20 Summit was the most satisfying moment of his career, the most significant was being associated with ''enormous changes in some crucial relationships'' such as the US, Australia, UAE and Japan during the last five years, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says. By Vijay Joshi and Kunal Dutt **** DEL23 ASTRONOMY-LADAKH **** Severe solar storm triggers rare auroral arc in Ladakh sky New Delhi: A crimson glow lit up the dark sky in parts of Ladakh in a rare stable auroral red arc event at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in the high Himalayas due to the strong solar magnetic storms launched towards Earth.**** DEL25 THAKUR-INTERVIEW-KEJRIWAL **** People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain never welcome in BJP: Anurag Thakur Hamirpur: Amid a recent influx of opposition politicians into the BJP, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that while the party continues to attract rivals, it will never accept Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are facing serious charges of corruption.**** MDS1 KA-SCANDAL-BJP ARREST **** Sex videos: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested in Chitradurga Chitradurga (Karnataka): BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested in connection with the release of an explicit sex video allegedly involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.**** CAL4 WB-SANDESHKHALI-TMC **** TMC seeks to apprise President about Sandeshkhali incidents Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it has become imperative for the party to apprise President Droupadi Murmu of the true unfolding of incidents at Sandeshkhali which had led to narratives and counter-narratives between the ruling party and the BJP.**** LEGAL LGD2 SC-SHARMA-FAKE ENCOUNTER-BAIL **** SC grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in 2006 fake encounter case New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, awarded life sentence in the 2006 fake encounter killing case of gangster Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya.**** LGD1 DL-HC-TERROR **** HC grants bail to alleged Indian Mujahideen operative in terror case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Abdul Subhan Qureshi, co-founder of banned terror organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM), in a terror case.**** FOREIGN FGN26 UN-AFGHAN-FLOODS-TOLL **** Flash floods kill more than 300 people in northern Afghanistan after heavy rains, UN says Islamabad: The UN food agency says more than 300 Afghans have died in flash floods that also destroyed more than 1,000 houses in the northern province of Baghlan. AP**** FGN27 MALDIVES-INDIA-TROOPS **** Maldives says 76 Indian military personnel replaced by civilians to operate 3 aviation platforms gifted by India Male: Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer on Saturday said 76 Indian military personnel were replaced by civilian employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited which manufactured the helicopters gifted by India, thus also ending the suspense over the exact number of those repatriated. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)