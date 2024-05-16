Revamped Headlines Key Takeaways and Insights Essential News and Updates Must-Read Updates and Developments Critical Information in Focus Essential News in Brief Breaking News and Top Stories News that Matters: Top Headlines Unveiling the Headlines Headline Digest: The Latest News Essential News and Headline Updates

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION ELN67 ELECTIONS-UP-MODI-LD JAUNPUR **** This election is to choose PM who can make world aware of India's strength: Modi in Jaunpur Jaunpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which ''makes the world aware of India's strength''. **** DEL13 DL-POLICE-MALIWAL **** Maliwal 'assault': Delhi Police team reaches MP's residence to seek details of incident New Delhi: A Delhi Police team reached AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said. **** ELN32 ELECTIONS-UP-AAP-MALIWAL **** Joint pc: Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault' issue, Akhilesh Yadav says other matters more important Lucknow: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal refused comment on the Swati Maliwal 'assault' at a joint press conference on Thursday where Akhilesh Yadav said there are ''more important things'' to discuss.

ELN69 ELECTIONS-UP-PRIYANKA-RAE BARELI **** Congress follows Gandhi who said 'Hey Ram' before dying, not anti-religion: Priyanka Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who uttered ''Hey Ram'' before dying and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong in accusing it of being anti-religion. **** DEL15 HEAT-NORTHWEST INDIA (RPT) **** Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 deg C in Delhi New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are expected over northwest India during the next five days, with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi predicted to bear the maximum impact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. **** ELN56 ELECTIONS-EC-TURNOUT **** Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections: EC New Delhi: The cumulative turnout in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, the Election Commission said on Thursday, adding 45.10 crore of the nearly 97 crore electors have voted so far in the ongoing electoral exercise. **** CAL9 WB-SANDESHKHALI-LD COMPLAINT **** Sandeshkhali woman lodges police complaint, alleges abduction bid Kolkata: A woman on Thursday lodged a police complaint claiming that three persons recently attempted to abduct her when she stepped outside her home at night in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced. **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-ED-ARREST **** ED can't arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday held that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot arrest an accused under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a special court has taken cognisance of the complaint of money laundering. **** LGD13 SC-LD KEJRIWAL **** No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls but said ''critical analysis of the judgement is welcome''. **** LGD15 SC-KEJRIWAL-ARREST **** Will soon file prosecution complaint against Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case: ED to SC New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. **** LGD9 SC-FOREIGNERS-DETENTION **** SC directs Union to deport 17 foreigners languishing in Assam detention centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union of India to deport 17 foreigners languishing in a Assam detention centre, noting there is no offence registered against them. **** FOREIGN FGN28: CHINA-PUTIN-2NDLD XI ****After talks, 'close friends' Xi and Putin say China, Russia ties stabilising factor for world, conducive to peace Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday said ties between the two countries have become a stabilising factor for the world and a fine example for other countries, as the two leaders met here amidst mounting pressure over Beijing to scale down support to Moscow over its prolonged war in Ukraine.**** FGN18: US-HARRIS-LD INDIANS ****Number of Indian Americans in elected offices not reflective of their population: US VP Kamala Harris Washington: The number of Indian Americans in elected offices is not reflective of their growing population, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said, as she urged the members of the minority ethnic community to run in the elections increasingly.**** FGN36: CANADA-COURT-NIJJAR-SUSPECT ****Indian national charged in connection with Nijjar's murder appears before Canadian court Ottawa: An Indian national charged in connection with the killing of a Khalistani separatist appeared before a Canadian court, which ordered him to re-appear on May 21 alongside three co-accused arrested in the high-profile case that has severely strained India's relations with Canada. ****

