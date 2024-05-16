Talking to morning walkers, playing badminton with voters – BJP goes all out in Delhi for LS polls

BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in the national capital pulled out all stops as part of its voter outreach on Thursday -- talking to morning walkers at parks, playing badminton with people and taking out roadshows ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bansuri Swaraj played badminton with youngsters at Ajmal Khan park in her constituency.

Senior BJP leader and two-time MP Manoj Tiwari, campaigning for party's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal, said that 90 per cent of problems created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be solved after BJP wins the polls.

Tiwari, a famous Bhojpuri singer and actor contesting from the North East Delhi constituency for the third time in a row, held a roadshow in support of Khandelwal.

Tiwari also addressed a poll meeting of Purvanchali people in West Delhi constituency's Vikas Puri seeking support for BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Senior party leaders led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva earlier in the day visited parks across the city and campaigned among morning walkers for the polls.

Sachdeva said that during the campaign BJP workers were able to meet and greet around 50,000 people directly.

''Most people we met in parks expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the development India has seen in last decade. At several parks, people greeted BJP leaders by saying 'Jo Ram Mandir Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge,''' he said. South Delhi parliamentary constituency candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also appealed to morning walkers to cast their votes.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25.

