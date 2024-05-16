Left Menu

Talking to morning walkers, playing badminton with voters – BJP goes all out in Delhi for LS polls

Talking to morning walkers, playing badminton with voters – BJP goes all out in Delhi for LS polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:06 IST
Talking to morning walkers, playing badminton with voters – BJP goes all out in Delhi for LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in the national capital pulled out all stops as part of its voter outreach on Thursday -- talking to morning walkers at parks, playing badminton with people and taking out roadshows ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bansuri Swaraj played badminton with youngsters at Ajmal Khan park in her constituency.

Senior BJP leader and two-time MP Manoj Tiwari, campaigning for party's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal, said that 90 per cent of problems created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be solved after BJP wins the polls.

Tiwari, a famous Bhojpuri singer and actor contesting from the North East Delhi constituency for the third time in a row, held a roadshow in support of Khandelwal.

Tiwari also addressed a poll meeting of Purvanchali people in West Delhi constituency's Vikas Puri seeking support for BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Senior party leaders led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva earlier in the day visited parks across the city and campaigned among morning walkers for the polls.

Sachdeva said that during the campaign BJP workers were able to meet and greet around 50,000 people directly.

''Most people we met in parks expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the development India has seen in last decade. At several parks, people greeted BJP leaders by saying 'Jo Ram Mandir Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge,''' he said. South Delhi parliamentary constituency candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also appealed to morning walkers to cast their votes.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024