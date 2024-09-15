U.S. Domestic News Highlights: Biden's Strategy with Zelenskiy, Swift's Harris Endorsement, Trump's Public Shares and Deportation Pledges, Timberlake Plea, and More

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to confer with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on war strategy later this month. Washington is also preparing a substantial new aid package, as announced by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday. Zelenskiy aims to present a 'victory plan' to Biden that could diplomatically compel Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has backed Kamala Harris, boosting the Democratic vice president's appeal among young voters. However, questions remain if this endorsement will influence the impending U.S. election, locked in a tight race between Harris and her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, with Election Day set for Nov. 5 and early voting starting next week.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, announced that he will retain his shares in the company owning Truth Social, which surged the stock by up to 30% following previous selloffs. Trump's firm stance came as limits on selling are lifted in the coming days.

Trump also promised mass deportations of Haitian immigrants from Springfield, Ohio, if elected, despite many being legally present in the U.S. His comments come amid false claims by right-wing agitators that Haitian arrivals were involved in unusual activities.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a narrow majority of U.S. voters support Trump's proposal to increase tariffs on imported goods, particularly from China. The upcoming election sees both Trump and his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, promising tax cuts, with Trump positioned as more likely to reduce the national debt, despite contradicting forecasts from independent economists.

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser traffic violation of driving while ability impaired in a New York State court, following a summer arrest where he failed to obey a stop sign. The plea marks lesser charges than initially indicted.

In a significant legal development, a judge in Colorado reduced the prison sentence of a paramedic involved in the death of Elijah McClain to four years of probation. McClain's death in 2019 sparked widespread protests and legal scrutiny over police practices.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned a decision allowing two counties to discard mail-in votes with misdated envelopes, adding a new twist ahead of impending elections.

Nebraska voters will face competing abortion-related ballot measures in the upcoming election, as the state's top court ruled in favor of allowing both a pro-abortion rights proposal and a restrictive amendment to appear on the ballots.

Next Thursday, Vice President Harris will join Oprah Winfrey in a livestream event aimed at rallying voter support. The 'Unite for America' initiative, in collaboration with the Win With Black Women network, seeks to bolster grassroots efforts for Harris amidst the heated presidential race.

