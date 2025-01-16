Breaking Chains: Hope and Uncertainty for Families Awaiting Hostage Return in Israel

In Tel Aviv, families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza congregated on Wednesday as news emerged of an agreement to end the fighting and bring the captives home. The deal sees the first group of hostages returning to Israel on Sunday.

Representing a diverse mix of children, women, elderly, and the injured, the hostages will be released incrementally over six weeks. However, families remain in suspense as to who will be returned, creating a tense mix of hope and anxiety.

Despite overwhelming relief regarding the agreement, challenges persist. While most Israelis support the deal, some hardline nationalist voices express concerns over its long-term implications for security, fearing it falls short of resolving the hostage crisis in full.

(With inputs from agencies.)