BJP's Historic Return: Delhi's New Leadership Takes Center Stage

The upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan marks a pivotal moment for the BJP, having returned to power after a 26-year hiatus. Party sources revealed that this event is eagerly awaited, with celebrations planned for their victory over AAP.

The ceremony, expected to draw crowds exceeding one lakh, is set for February 20 at 4.30 pm. Key BJP figures, including chief ministers from various states, are anticipated to attend. Preparations at the venue are in full swing, with enhancements and arrangements being meticulously handled.

Speculation surrounds the selection of the new chief minister, with names such as Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta among the frontrunners. The BJP's impressive win of 48 seats against AAP's 22 marks a significant political shift, ending AAP's decade-long governance in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)