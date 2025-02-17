BJP's Historic Return: Delhi's New Leadership Takes Center Stage
The BJP is set to make history in Delhi as the new chief minister, alongside the council of ministers, prepares to take oath at Ramlila Maidan. The BJP returned to power after 26 years, defeating AAP with 48 seats. Potential candidates for chief minister include Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan marks a pivotal moment for the BJP, having returned to power after a 26-year hiatus. Party sources revealed that this event is eagerly awaited, with celebrations planned for their victory over AAP.
The ceremony, expected to draw crowds exceeding one lakh, is set for February 20 at 4.30 pm. Key BJP figures, including chief ministers from various states, are anticipated to attend. Preparations at the venue are in full swing, with enhancements and arrangements being meticulously handled.
Speculation surrounds the selection of the new chief minister, with names such as Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta among the frontrunners. The BJP's impressive win of 48 seats against AAP's 22 marks a significant political shift, ending AAP's decade-long governance in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Delhi's Historic Shift: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership
