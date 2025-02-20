Pentagon Budget Cuts: Redirecting Defense Towards Trump's Priorities

The Pentagon announced plans to seek $50 billion in budget cuts for fiscal year 2026, aiming to redirect funds towards former President Donald Trump's defense priorities. The proposed reductions are part of a broader initiative to reallocate 8% of the annual budget to focus areas like U.S. border security and the Asia-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is leading this financial overhaul, which aims to enhance military investments in strategic areas while maintaining crucial operations, such as missile defense and autonomous weapons. Notably, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and missions along the U.S.-Mexico border are exempt from cuts.

The initiative is proceeding despite skepticism from political leaders and civil service unions regarding contractor Elon Musk's involvement. Additionally, the effort faces potential resistance from lawmakers and defense contractors, concerned about job impacts and possible exposure of classified programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)