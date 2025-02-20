Left Menu

Return of Hostage Bodies Marks Tense Moment for Israel and Gaza

Israel is set to receive the bodies of two young captives and others taken by Hamas during a 2023 attack, which have become symbols of the national trauma. The handover follows a ceasefire brokered with international mediation, and it involves complex negotiations and public sentiment in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:35 IST
Return of Hostage Bodies Marks Tense Moment for Israel and Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit:

Israel is preparing for a poignant moment as the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel, two of the youngest hostages taken by Hamas, are set to be returned. These children have become potent symbols of the trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack.

As part of a ceasefire agreement, reached with United States, Qatar, and Egypt's mediation, the bodies of the boys, their mother Shiri Bibas, and Oded Lifschitz will be handed over. The situation has evoked widespread grief, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing that Thursday will be deeply distressing for Israel.

While the ceasefire has helped facilitate the handover, tensions remain high. Israel faces internal critique over the deal, though public support for the agreement to continue until all hostages are returned is strong, indicating a complex balancing act between diplomacy and national emotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025