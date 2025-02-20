Return of Hostage Bodies Marks Tense Moment for Israel and Gaza
Israel is set to receive the bodies of two young captives and others taken by Hamas during a 2023 attack, which have become symbols of the national trauma. The handover follows a ceasefire brokered with international mediation, and it involves complex negotiations and public sentiment in Israel.
Israel is preparing for a poignant moment as the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel, two of the youngest hostages taken by Hamas, are set to be returned. These children have become potent symbols of the trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack.
As part of a ceasefire agreement, reached with United States, Qatar, and Egypt's mediation, the bodies of the boys, their mother Shiri Bibas, and Oded Lifschitz will be handed over. The situation has evoked widespread grief, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing that Thursday will be deeply distressing for Israel.
While the ceasefire has helped facilitate the handover, tensions remain high. Israel faces internal critique over the deal, though public support for the agreement to continue until all hostages are returned is strong, indicating a complex balancing act between diplomacy and national emotion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Cool-Headed Negotiations
Gaza's Unending Strife: A History of Conflict and Ceasefire
Turmoil in Eastern Congo: Rebels Defy Ceasefire
Qatar Navigates Complex Ceasefire Talks Amid Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal
Resumption of Middle Eastern Flights by Global Airlines Post-Ceasefire