Return of Hostage Bodies Marks Tense Moment for Israel and Gaza

Israel is preparing for a poignant moment as the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel, two of the youngest hostages taken by Hamas, are set to be returned. These children have become potent symbols of the trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack.

As part of a ceasefire agreement, reached with United States, Qatar, and Egypt's mediation, the bodies of the boys, their mother Shiri Bibas, and Oded Lifschitz will be handed over. The situation has evoked widespread grief, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing that Thursday will be deeply distressing for Israel.

While the ceasefire has helped facilitate the handover, tensions remain high. Israel faces internal critique over the deal, though public support for the agreement to continue until all hostages are returned is strong, indicating a complex balancing act between diplomacy and national emotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)