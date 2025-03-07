EXCLUSIVE-US to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar – draft exec order

The United States is planning to charge fees for docking at U.S. ports on any ship that is part of a fleet that includes Chinese- built or Chinese-flagged vessels and will push allies to do similar or face retaliation, according to a draft executive order dated Feb 27 and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is drafting an executive order that aims to resuscitate domestic shipbuilding and weaken China's grip on the global shipping industry.

