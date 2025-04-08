Congress Sets the Stage: Historic AICC Convention Returns to Gujarat

The Congress party is preparing for a significant AICC national convention in Gujarat, where new resolutions and future strategies will be discussed. Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil emphasized the party's commitment to national interest, recalling its historic role during the independence struggle. According to Gohil, each AICC session aims to adopt fresh visions and plans, underscoring the importance of the upcoming assembly.

Despite recent setbacks in forming a government in Gujarat, Gohil reaffirmed the Congress's resolve, identifying party members as steadfast supporters of Rahul Gandhi. He acknowledged dissatisfaction with the BJP among the local populace and highlighted the party's dedication to continue fighting for their cause.

As speculation arises about potential alliances with the Aam Aadmi Party, Gohil stated that any decisions about collaboration would be disclosed at the appropriate time. Echoing this sentiment, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared the ongoing meetings in Ahmedabad as a transformative opportunity for the Congress party.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC, scheduled for April 8-9, marks a historic return to Gujarat after 64 years. Congress Working Committee meetings are also slated for the event. Key party figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, are attending the event set against the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront.

Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to secular governance. Sushil Kumar Shinde emphasized the party's secular values rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, while Meira Kumar highlighted Gujarat's historical significance to Congress's strength. AICC recently announced a drafting committee comprising prominent members like Sachin Pilot, ensuring comprehensive preparations for the upcoming convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)