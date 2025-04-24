Left Menu

Heartfelt Farewell: Honoring Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, have been flown to Guwahati. Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah received the body, expressing deep sorrow. Hailyang, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, will be laid to rest in his hometown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:20 IST
In an emotional scene at Guwahati's Air Force base, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah received the mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a victim of a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Baruah, expressing a heavy heart, lamented the tragic passing of the brave officer from Arunachal Pradesh, vowing that such an atrocious act would be met with a decisive response from the Indian government. The attack left 26 people dead, including Corporal Hailyang, while his wife survived.

The air force was joined by senior officials from Assam's government in paying respects. Corporal Hailyang's final journey will conclude in Tajang village, Arunachal Pradesh, where his last rites will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

