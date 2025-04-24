Heartfelt Farewell: Honoring Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang

In an emotional scene at Guwahati's Air Force base, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah received the mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a victim of a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Baruah, expressing a heavy heart, lamented the tragic passing of the brave officer from Arunachal Pradesh, vowing that such an atrocious act would be met with a decisive response from the Indian government. The attack left 26 people dead, including Corporal Hailyang, while his wife survived.

The air force was joined by senior officials from Assam's government in paying respects. Corporal Hailyang's final journey will conclude in Tajang village, Arunachal Pradesh, where his last rites will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)