"If we are not safe here, then where are we safe?": Punjab Congress chief on security restrictions preventing Rahul Gandhi from meeting flood-affected persons

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday expressed frustration over security restrictions preventing Rahul Gandhi from meeting flood-affected persons in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur. Speaking to reporters, Warring questioned the safety situation, asking, "If Rahul Gandhi has a threat from Pakistan in India, and if we are not safe here, then where are we safe?"

Notably, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's visit to flood-hit Dinanagar, Punjab, on Monday was halted due to security concerns and was denied permission to cross the river to meet flood-affected families. "Rahul Gandhi ji wants to meet and interact with affected persons living across the river from here. However, he is not being allowed to go, as the security here claims there is a security threat. If Rahul Gandhi has a threat from Pakistan in India, and if we are not safe here, then where are we safe?" Warring said.

Earlier today, in a post on X, Congress mentioned that Gandhi interacted with the affected families in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and took stock of the relief efforts. During his visit, the Lok Sabha LoP also met the farmers, who were affected by the severe floods in Gurdaspur.

"Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi met with the affected families in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and took stock of the relief efforts. The devastating floods in Punjab have ruined the lives of thousands of people. The state has suffered heavy losses in lives and property, and people are forced to live in relief camps," the party posted on X. "The situation is extremely dire. In such difficult times, every Congress worker stands with Punjab. We appeal to all to provide every possible help to the flood-affected families. We must come together to overcome this disaster," the Congress wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc. According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

