Political Controversy: Allegations Against Praja Shanthi Leader

A case has been filed against Praja Shanthi Party president K A Paul, accused of sexually harassing a 24-year-old former employee. The woman joined as a coordinator in August but resigned by mid-September, claiming Paul made inappropriate advances. The police are investigating under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:48 IST
  • India

In a shocking political controversy, Praja Shanthi Party president K A Paul faces serious allegations of sexual harassment. A 24-year-old woman has stepped forward, claiming misconduct during her brief tenure with Paul's office.

The complaint, filed at Panjagutta police station, reveals that the woman joined as a coordinator in August but had to resign by September 12 due to Paul's alleged advances.

Authorities have taken the complaint seriously, registering a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are currently underway, shedding light on disturbing concerns within political establishments.

