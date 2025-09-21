Political Controversy: Allegations Against Praja Shanthi Leader

In a shocking political controversy, Praja Shanthi Party president K A Paul faces serious allegations of sexual harassment. A 24-year-old woman has stepped forward, claiming misconduct during her brief tenure with Paul's office.

The complaint, filed at Panjagutta police station, reveals that the woman joined as a coordinator in August but had to resign by September 12 due to Paul's alleged advances.

Authorities have taken the complaint seriously, registering a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are currently underway, shedding light on disturbing concerns within political establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)