Syria's Historic Return to the World Stage: A UN Address After 60 Years

In a historic moment, Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly, marking the first such speech by a Syrian leader in nearly 60 years. This appearance symbolizes Syria's intent to re-engage with the international community following decades of isolated dictatorship under the Assad family.

During his address, al-Sharaa highlighted the end of the Assad regime, which had ruled with an autocratic grip for over half a century. He noted the beginning of Syria's reintegration into the global arena and recalled the substantial human cost of the dictatorship, including the lives of approximately 1 million people.

Al-Sharaa also directed criticism at Israel, accusing it of posing persistent threats to Syria's sovereignty. He emphasized ongoing negotiations aimed at a security deal to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed skepticism about reaching a quick resolution.