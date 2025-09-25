Left Menu

Syria's Historic Return to the World Stage: A UN Address After 60 Years

Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly, the first Syrian leader to do so in almost 60 years. Al-Sharaa proclaimed Syria's return to the international community after decades of dictatorship, while criticizing Israel's continued threats. Discussions for a security deal with Israel are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:09 IST
Syria's Historic Return to the World Stage: A UN Address After 60 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic moment, Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly, marking the first such speech by a Syrian leader in nearly 60 years. This appearance symbolizes Syria's intent to re-engage with the international community following decades of isolated dictatorship under the Assad family.

During his address, al-Sharaa highlighted the end of the Assad regime, which had ruled with an autocratic grip for over half a century. He noted the beginning of Syria's reintegration into the global arena and recalled the substantial human cost of the dictatorship, including the lives of approximately 1 million people.

Al-Sharaa also directed criticism at Israel, accusing it of posing persistent threats to Syria's sovereignty. He emphasized ongoing negotiations aimed at a security deal to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed skepticism about reaching a quick resolution.

