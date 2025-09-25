Trump Aims for Gaza Peace Deal: Hostage Return a Priority
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a peace deal to end the conflict in Gaza. Emphasizing the urgency due to the high death toll, Trump highlighted the importance of engaging with Israel and prioritizing the return of hostages, signaling a potential breakthrough in negotiations.
In a statement at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the prospects of achieving a peace agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
President Trump underscored his intentions to engage with Israeli leadership, stating, "I think we can get that one done." He emphasized the urgency by saying, "A lot of people are dying, but we want the hostages back."
The President's remarks highlight a potential diplomatic breakthrough, with hopes for reducing casualties and ensuring the safe return of hostages as a top priority.
