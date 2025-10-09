Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced strong determination to secure the return of Israeli hostages trapped in Gaza. His statements coincided with a significant announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had officially agreed on the first phase of a crucial Gaza deal.

The agreement marks a pivotal moment in ongoing negotiations, signaling potential progress towards resolving the years-long conflict. Netanyahu's comments highlight the strategic importance of the deal for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)