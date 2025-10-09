Left Menu

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence in securing the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza. His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the initial steps of a Gaza deal. Netanyahu's statement underscored the importance of this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:40 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced strong determination to secure the return of Israeli hostages trapped in Gaza. His statements coincided with a significant announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had officially agreed on the first phase of a crucial Gaza deal.

The agreement marks a pivotal moment in ongoing negotiations, signaling potential progress towards resolving the years-long conflict. Netanyahu's comments highlight the strategic importance of the deal for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

