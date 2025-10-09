Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence in securing the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza. His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the initial steps of a Gaza deal. Netanyahu's statement underscored the importance of this agreement.
Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had officially agreed on the first phase of a crucial Gaza deal.
The agreement marks a pivotal moment in ongoing negotiations, signaling potential progress towards resolving the years-long conflict. Netanyahu's comments highlight the strategic importance of the deal for Israel.
