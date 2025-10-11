Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are expected to return on Monday. Speaking from the White House, he mentioned the recovery of approximately 28 bodies. Trump plans to visit Cairo, address the Israeli Knesset, and return to the U.S. by Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza are expected to return on Monday. This development came as tensions continued to escalate in the region.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump revealed that approximately 28 bodies were also due for recovery. He emphasized the importance of the mission and expressed optimism about the impending negotiations.
In a planned diplomatic effort, Trump stated that he intends to travel to Cairo before addressing the Israeli Knesset, a move viewed as crucial for reinforcing U.S. support. The President is expected to return to the U.S. by Tuesday, following his international engagements.
