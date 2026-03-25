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Denmark's Kingmaker: Lars Løkke Rasmussen's Pivotal Role in Government Formation

In Denmark's recent elections, no party secured a majority, leaving Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen as the key figure in forming the next government. Despite setbacks, current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen may continue for a third term, pending successful coalition negotiations amidst shifting political landscapes involving Greenland and US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:04 IST
Denmark's Kingmaker: Lars Løkke Rasmussen's Pivotal Role in Government Formation
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  • Denmark

Denmark faces an uncertain political future following elections that left no party with a clear majority. The vote has positioned Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his centrist Moderate party as potential kingmakers in determining the next coalition government.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, of the center-left Social Democrats, saw her party lose ground, although it remains the largest single party. She could potentially lead Denmark for a third term, but only if a coalition can be formed. Negotiations are expected with Rasmussen, pivotal in this decision-making process due to parliament's lack of a dominant bloc.

Contributing to the shifting political landscape were issues involving Greenland and the US, particularly amidst tensions over former President Donald Trump's intentions towards the Arctic region. The situation provided Rasmussen a platform to improve his party's standing, which played a role in Greenland's strategic discussions, shaping the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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