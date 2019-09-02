International Development News
UK PM Johnson wants election to purge no-deal rebels - former minister Gauke

Reuters London
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government plans to lose any Brexit vote this week and call a general election, former justice minister David Gauke said on Monday.

"Their strategy, to be honest, is to lose this week and then seek a general election having removed those of us... who believe we should leave with a deal," Gauke, who opposes a no-deal Brexit, told BBC Radio.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
