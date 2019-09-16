Nanaia Mahuta welcomes new Ministry of Māori Development Chief Executive

Māori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta welcomed the new Ministry of Māori Development Chief Executive, David (Dave) Tokohau Samuels today in Wellington.

The chief executive position is critical to improving wellbeing and enterprise for Māori and in turn lifting the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

"Our Government is committed to addressing the inequalities experienced by whānau Māori - we are committed to creating the right conditions for Māori to achieve their social and economic development aspirations - we are committed to Māori Development. We rely upon a strong and focused Te Puni Kōkiri to get us there.

"This leadership role comes with great expectations and anticipation for influencing whānau wellbeing - whānau taurikura - outcomes across government," Minister Mahuta says.

"In leading the Ministry, Dave Samuels (Waikato-Tainui, Te Whakatōhea) will bring an international perspective from working on trade issues for the Ministry for Primary Industries in the Middle East and China for the past five years. He understands Māori aspirations, the public sector, and te ao Māori.

"He will demonstrate that by leading and influencing among his peer group but he will also engage with iwi, with Māori and ensure that we reach out to whānau because that is where success lies.

"The task I have set Dave is to steer this course for Te Puni Kōkiri. It is good to have him onboard our waka," says Nanaia Mahuta.

