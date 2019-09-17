Spain's Ciudadanos says Sanchez is lying, will vote against him if doesn't comply with its demands

Spain's center-right Ciudadanos party said on Tuesday it would vote against Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez becoming prime minister unless he explicitly promises to meet conditions Ciudadanos formulated earlier.

In a statement, Ciudadanos qualified a written response by Sanchez, in which he said earlier on Tuesday that the Socialist party already complied with all its demands and Ciudadanos had no reasons to block his investiture, as "a collection of lies".

