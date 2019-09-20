International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dies at 68

A senior TDP politician Naramalli Sivaprasad has passed away at 68 in a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk Amaravati
Updated: 20-09-2019 17:16 IST
Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dies at 68

Image Credit: ANI

A senior TDP politician Naramalli Sivaprasad has passed away at 68 in a hospital, according to a report by media reports. Sivaprasad was a former MP from Andhra Pradesh and was suffering from kidney ailment.

Sivaprasad was earlier admitted to Chittoor hospital and was recently shifted to Chennai Apolo after his health deteriorated.

Naramalli Sivaprasad was also an actor and was elected as a member of Lok Sabha in 2009. Sivaprasad has worked in films like Pilla Zamindar, Aatadista among others. He was known for his witty style of staging protests and is a popular figure in Telugu states.

Naramalli Sivaprasad had dressed up as Adolf Hitler, schoolboy, a magician, a woman and a washerman among others.

(Naramalli Sivaprasad as Adolf Hitler during a protest)

Also Read: Ex-Speaker's death sparks political slugfest between TDP, YSRC

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019