Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dies at 68

A senior TDP politician Naramalli Sivaprasad has passed away at 68 in a hospital, according to a report by media reports. Sivaprasad was a former MP from Andhra Pradesh and was suffering from kidney ailment.

Sivaprasad was earlier admitted to Chittoor hospital and was recently shifted to Chennai Apolo after his health deteriorated.

Naramalli Sivaprasad was also an actor and was elected as a member of Lok Sabha in 2009. Sivaprasad has worked in films like Pilla Zamindar, Aatadista among others. He was known for his witty style of staging protests and is a popular figure in Telugu states.

Naramalli Sivaprasad had dressed up as Adolf Hitler, schoolboy, a magician, a woman and a washerman among others.

(Naramalli Sivaprasad as Adolf Hitler during a protest)

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.