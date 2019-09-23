World News Roundup: 'Howdy, Modi!' - Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader; Hong Kong police fire tear gas after storming shopping mall

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Howdy, Modi!' - Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise on Sunday at a "Howdy, Modi!" rally attended by upward of 50,000 people, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on American soil. Trump, calling the gathering a "profoundly historic event," was greeted with a standing ovation by the Indian-American crowd and his speech was interrupted several times by roars of approval.

Israel's Arab party support pushes Gantz ahead of Netanyahu

Israel's Arab-dominated Joint List party moved on Sunday to back the center-left bloc of Benny Gantz, who is challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing alliance, to form a new government. With final results all but in, neither Gantz nor Netanyahu command a majority in parliament, so the Arab List's decision to end its usual policy of withholding support for any candidate in the wake of elections could nudge President Reuven Rivlin to ask Gantz to form a government.

Pompeo says U.S. mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter

The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for "deterrence and defense," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Pompeo added that he was confident U.S. President Donald Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail and that this was well understood by the Iranian leadership.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas after storming shopping mall

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday to break up pro-democracy protesters who trashed fittings at a railway station and shopping mall, the latest confrontation in more than three months of often violent unrest. It was the biggest of several clashes across the Chinese-ruled city, most taking place in or near Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, now a familiar target of attack.

The party will decide our Brexit position, says UK Labour's Corbyn

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday his party would guide him on how to campaign in a second Brexit referendum, pledging to offer voters a choice between staying in the European Union and a "credible" deal. At the start of Labour's annual conference in the English seaside resort of Brighton, Corbyn was under renewed pressure from party members and even some of his top team to unequivocally back remaining in the EU in any new vote.

Climate activists hold event to mark vanishing Swiss glacier

Hundreds of climate activists paid their respects to a Swiss glacier on Sunday that is due to disappear over the next decade, the victim of a warming environment. The Pizol glacier, now at less than a tenth of a square km, in the Glarus Alps in eastern Switzerland has been retreating as temperatures climb. Located about 2,600 meters (8530 ft) above sea level, the glacier is due to vanish completely by 2030.

Canada's Trudeau pledges lower taxes, cellphone costs as blackface scandal hits him in polls

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the offensive on Sunday, promising to cut middle-class taxes and slash cellphone costs if re-elected after polls showed he took a significant hit when photos emerged last week of him in blackface. Trudeau has repeatedly apologized for the images, which jarred with his oft-stated position that he wants to improve the lot of minorities in Canada and prompted accusations of hypocrisy.

Iranian maritime official says UK tanker Stena Impero to be released soon: Fars news

Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released soon, an Iranian maritime official said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The Stena Impero was detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations, two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. That vessel was released in August.

Indonesia finds design flaw, oversight lapses in 737 MAX crash: WSJ

Indonesian investigators have found that design and oversight lapses played a key role in the October crash of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet that killed all 189 aboard, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday. The draft conclusions, expected to be the first formal government finding of flaws in the design and U.S. regulatory approval, also identify a string of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors of the Lion Air crash, the WSJ said.

U.S. Democrat Schiff says Trump's Ukraine call could justify impeachment

If an investigation shows that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress may have no choice but to pursue impeachment, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday. Trump and his allies, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Sunday defended the president's phone call -- reportedly the subject of a complaint made by an as-yet-unnamed whistleblower -- and escalated their attacks on Biden.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump arrives at the NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)