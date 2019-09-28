Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong protesters set busy schedule ahead of China National Day

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters have set themselves a busy schedule for Saturday, rebuilding "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti and marking the fifth anniversary of the "Umbrella" street movement that gridlocked the city for weeks. Thousands of protesters rallied at the harbourside on Friday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality amid more than three months of often violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory. Politicians cannot be surprised by Brexit anger: Johnson's adviser

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior adviser has said British politicians should not be surprised by the mounting anger over Brexit and said the atmosphere will get ever more toxic unless the result of the referendum is delivered. Parliament, locked in a three-year battle over how, if or when the country should leave the European Union, reached boiling point on Wednesday when Johnson and his opponents spent hours hurling allegations of betrayal and deceit across the chamber of the House of Commons. Saudi Arabia implements public decency code as it opens to tourists

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would issue fines for 19 offences related to public decency, such as immodest dress and public displays of affection, as the Muslim kingdom opens up to foreign tourists. The Interior Ministry decision accompanies the launch of a visa regime allowing holidaymakers from 49 states to visit one of the world's most closed-off countries. Till now, most visitors have been Muslim pilgrims and business people. British tanker docks in Dubai after detention by Iran

A British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, docked in Dubai on Saturday, after a standoff that has stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil. The Stena Impero, which sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August. Voting in Afghanistan's presidential election begins

Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks. Man who released Trudeau's brownface photo says he has no political affiliation

The man who gave Time magazine the photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at a school event said on Friday he had no political affiliation nor did he receive any payment for releasing the image. Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson said in a statement he was motivated solely by the belief that "Canadian public had a right" to see the photo. Democrats appeal for more witnesses to come forward about Trump-Ukraine matter

Democrats are urging people who might have more information about President Donald Trump's effort to persuade Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to come forward as Trump struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal. A whistleblower report, released on Thursday, said Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct. Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech

Authorities in Indian Kashmir tightened restrictions on people's movements on Saturday to prevent possible protests following a speech by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Khan warned of a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Kashmir, which have been in force since it revoked the region's decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people. Authorities seek families of men and boys rescued from Nigeria abuse school

Nigerian authorities on Saturday scrambled to find the families of hundreds of men and boys freed from a school where some had been kept in chains, sexually abused and tortured. Police freed as many as 400 captives, aged from six to 50, from the house in Kaduna in northern Nigeria in a raid on Thursday. Some were chained to radiators, tires or hub caps and others bore visible signs of scars from whippings and beatings. Malaysia PM says can't provoke Beijing on South China Sea, Uighur issue

Malaysia does not want to take a confrontational stance toward China over the disputed South China Sea and Beijing's alleged mistreatment of its minority Uighur Muslims, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview published on Saturday. Malaysia is too small to face up to the Asian powerhouse, even though Chinese ships surveying its waters for oil and gas in South China Sea do so without permission, he told an online news service during a visit to New York this week.

