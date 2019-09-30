World News Roundup: Thousands rally in Moscow to demand release of jailed protesters; Canada’s Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid running battles between protesters and police

Hong Kong police fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest. Running battles in the Causeway Bay shopping district, Wan Chai bar area and the Admiralty district of central government offices followed a night of showdowns with police in the Chinese-ruled city, where street fires burned as the sun set.

Fire at Saudi high-speed train station injures at least five

A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people, authorities said on Sunday. The fire, which caused plumes of black smoke to rise from the roof of the station after fire erupted at 12:35 p.m. (0935 GMT), was brought under control about 12 hours later, the civil defense service said.

Netanyahu to meet centrist rival in last-ditch bid to form unity government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a final effort this week to salvage a deal from talks to form a unity government with his centrist election rival, he said on Sunday. An inconclusive ballot on Sept. 17, the second this year, has created a political deadlock and left Israel's longest-serving prime minister weakened.

Afghan election set to see big drop in voter numbers

At least 2.2 million people voted in Afghanistan's presidential election with more votes to come, the election commission head Maulana Abdullah said on Sunday, indicating a very low turnout that could mar the result. Tight security ensured the election took place on Saturday in relative calm, but low turnout and complaints about the voting system heightened concerns that an unclear result could drive the war-torn country of around 34 million into further chaos.

British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not quit as Britain's prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, insisting only his Conservative government can deliver Brexit on Oct. 31. At the beginning of his party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Johnson wants to rally his party with a "do or die" message that he will deliver Brexit by the end of October, with or without a deal.

Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution

Saudi Arabia's crown prince warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to "unimaginably high numbers" if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one. Speaking to the CBS program "60 Minutes," Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, also denied that he ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives nearly a year ago, but said he ultimately bears "full responsibility" as the leader of his country.

Thousands rally in Moscow to demand release of jailed protesters

More than 20,000 Russians took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday to demand the release of protesters jailed over the summer in what opponents of the Kremlin say is a campaign to stifle dissent. The protesters were arrested at rallies that flared in July when opposition politicians were barred from a local election. Allegations of police brutality and what many Muscovites saw as harsh jail sentences have sparked an unusual public outcry.

Election triumph hands Austria's Kurz range of coalition options

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz triumphed in Sunday's parliamentary election while the scandal-tainted far right took a beating and the Greens surged, leaving Kurz the option of forming a coalition with either of them. The election followed the collapse in May of Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) after a video sting scandal that forced FPO Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to step down.

Canada's Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is promising billions of dollars in new spending initiatives if re-elected next month, but said on Sunday those commitments would require annual deficits of more than C$20 billion ($15.11 billion) over the next four years. Trudeau, who is in a tough battle for re-election, released the Liberals' fully costed platform during a campaign event in Mississauga, Ontario, where he promised new investments for families, students and the environment.

Fire, clashes, one dead at crowded Greek migrant camp on Lesbos

A fire broke out on Sunday at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos close to Turkey and one person was killed, emergency services said. Refugees clashed with police as thick smoke rose over the Moria camp, which currently houses about 12,000 people in overcrowded conditions and firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze.

