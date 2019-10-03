World News Roundup: Apple CEO Cook opposes Trump, backs 'dreamer' immigrants in Supreme Court; India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Apple CEO Cook opposes Trump, backs 'dreamer' immigrants in Supreme Court

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing President Donald Trump's effort to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The brief was filed on behalf of the company and Cook as an individual as well as Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people. The company said it has 443 employees who have benefited from the program, which was implemented in 2012 by the Republican Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

U.S. drug trial opens for Honduran president's brother

Honduran politician Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez smuggled tons of cocaine into the United States for years under the protection of his brother, the Central American country's current president, a U.S. prosecutor told jurors at the opening of his trial on Wednesday. In his opening statement in federal court in Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman said Hernandez even personally took a bribe for his brother from Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. He urged the jurors to find Hernandez, who was arrested in Miami last year, guilty of drug conspiracy and possessing illegal weapons.

Hong Kong office workers, schoolmates denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in their hundreds under a sweltering midday sun on Wednesday to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest. The office workers marched to Chater Garden in the Central business district as the students, some in the same class as the wounded 18-year-old, demonstrated outside his New Territories school.

Eight injured in second day of Baghdad protests

Security forces used live fire and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in renewed protests in Baghdad on Wednesday, a day after at least two Iraqis were killed and 200 wounded in clashes over unemployment, corruption and poor public services. At least eight protesters were wounded in the Zafaraniya district of southeast Baghdad when police and the army opened fire and launched tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of protesters, police sources said.

Accused New Zealand mosque gunman withdraws bid to move trial: media

The man accused of killing 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in March has withdrawn an application to have his trial moved away from Christchurch, the city where the attacks occurred, New Zealand media said on Thursday. The decision was announced at the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday, where the accused man, Australian Brenton Tarrant, appeared via a video link from a high-security prison in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

U.S. withholds U.N. aviation dues, calls for immediate whistleblower protections

The United States is withholding its dues to the U.N.'s aviation agency, arguing the body needs to move quickly with reforms like expanding public access to documents and giving greater protections to whistleblowers, U.S. government and aviation sources told Reuters this week. The United States has been advocating for greater transparency and protection for whistleblowers at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), after an insider's account of a 2016 cyberattack at the agency generated fallout when it was reported in the media this year.

India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the "father of the nation" Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th anniversary of his birth at his memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday. Alongside political figures, school children, and the public also assembled at the memorial to pay their respects.

Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and make clear that if Brussels does not engage with the proposal, Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on Oct. 31. In his closing speech to his governing Conservatives' annual conference, Johnson will stick to his hard line on Brexit, offering the party faithful the first details of what he will describe as his "fair and reasonable compromise".

North Korea says successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile: KCNA

North Korea successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) Wednesday morning, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday. North Korean leader "Kim Jong Un sent warm congratulations" to those who had carried out the successful test-firing of the new type of SLBM, called Pukguksong-3, KCNA said, indicating that Kim was not at the site.

Exclusive: In Saudi Arabia, criticism of Crown Prince grows after attack

Some members of Saudi Arabia's ruling family and business elite have expressed frustration with the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil infrastructure last month. It has sparked concern among several prominent branches of the ruling Al Saud family, which numbers around 10,000 members, about the crown prince's ability to defend and lead the world's largest oil exporter, according to a senior foreign diplomat and five sources with ties to the royals and business elite. All spoke on condition of anonymity.

