Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. House impeachment inquiry into Trump to question career diplomat

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump turns on Tuesday to George Kent, a U.S. career diplomat who has spent much of his career fighting corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere. The probe is focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate unsubstantiated allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and Biden's son Hunter Biden. California governor demands PG&E accountability for mismanaging power shutoffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co should be held accountable for mismanaging last week's widespread power shutoffs and urged the company to provide credits or rebates to affected customers. Separately, the California Public Utility Commission ordered corrective steps by PG&E, the state's largest investor-owned utility, while summoning eight of its top executives to an emergency meeting on Friday. Americans divided: Neighbors turn enemies over Trump in swing-vote Michigan suburbs

At first glance, Cavell Street in Livonia, Michigan, looks tranquil enough - until the subject of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of President Donald Trump comes up. A kind of suburban trench warfare is simmering amid the small detached houses and neatly trimmed lawns where diehard Trump lovers live next to Trump haters, and both sides are dug in. Texas policeman faces murder charges after killing black woman in her home

A white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer was jailed on murder charges on Monday in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old black woman who was babysitting inside her home, the police department said. Atatiana Jefferson was killed on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. when officer Aaron Dean fired a single shot through a window into her home as she cared for her 8-year-old nephew. Trump ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill testifies in impeachment inquiry

Donald Trump's former Russia adviser testified for more than nine hours on Monday behind closed doors, the latest witness summoned in the impeachment inquiry against the U.S. president over his request that Ukraine investigate a political rival. The Democrats' rapidly progressing inquiry could prompt the House of Representatives to approve articles of impeachment - formal charges - leading to a trial in the Senate on whether to remove Trump from office. Impeachment inquiry, Warren-Biden matchup highlight U.S. Democratic debate

Twelve top White House contenders will take part on Tuesday in the first Democratic debate since the launch of an impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate leading rival Joe Biden. The fourth debate in the race to find a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election will also match Biden and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for the first time since Warren surged into a virtual tie with the former vice president in many Democratic opinion polls. 'Do the right thing,' family of UK teen killed in crash tells U.S. diplomat's wife

The parents of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving a U.S. diplomat's wife vowed on Monday to keep fighting until they get justice for their son after the American woman returned to the United States following the accident. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn spoke to media in New York during a visit intended put pressure on the Trump administration to have Anne Sacoolas to be sent back to face British investigators. House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft have declined to appear at a hearing on Wednesday on ride-hailing industry issues, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives panel said, urging them to reconsider. "That is unacceptable," Representative Peter DeFazio told the company's chief executives in letters dated Monday. Georgia policeman convicted of assault, cleared of murder in 2015 shooting of unarmed black man

A former Georgia police officer who shot an unarmed, naked black man to death in March 2015 was convicted on Monday of aggravated assault and violating his oath of office but found not guilty of murder, his defense lawyer said. Robert "Chip" Olsen, 57, who resigned from the Dekalb County Police Department following his indictment, was also found guilty of making false statements, defense attorney Don Samuel told Reuters by phone. Exclusive: Trump lawyer Giuliani was paid $500,000 to consult on indicted associate's firm

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was paid $500,000 for work he did for a company co-founded by the Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign finance charges, Giuliani told Reuters on Monday. The businessman, Lev Parnas, is a close associate of Giuliani and was involved in his effort to investigate Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.

