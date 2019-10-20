New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL18 JK-SITUATION Huge rush in weekly flea market in Srinagar even as shutdown continues in Valley Srinagar: The weekly flea market here saw a huge rush even as normal life elsewhere in Kashmir remained affected for the 77th consecutive day on Sunday following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said.

DEL14 JK-LD FIRING Army pounds terror camps, Pak posts along LoC in counter-offensive against infiltration attempts New Delhi: In a major retaliation to Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Pakistani soldiers, government sources here said. DEL20 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD MANMOHAN Manmohan Singh would not attend formal inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor: Sources New Delhi/Islamabad: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan but would go there as a common pilgrim, sources close to him said on Sunday after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that he has accepted his invitation to attend the scheduled opening.

DEL17 HR-CONG-SELJA Art 370 not issue in Hry, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention: Selja New Delhi: Article 370 is not an issue in Haryana or among its people and can never become one there, Congress' state unit chief Kumari Selja said on Sunday, asserting that the people have "seen through the BJP's game" of diverting attention from real issues. DES18 HR-POLLS BJP looks to retain power, Cong eyes comeback as Haryana goes to polls on Monday Chandigarh: The ruling BJP is locked in a tight contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgling JJP for the 90 assembly seats that will go to polls in Haryana on Monday.

DEL15 UP-LD MURDER UP CM assures kin of slain Hindu outfit chief of all help Lucknow: The family members of little-known Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago here, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers. DES21 UP-AKHILESH Akhilesh asks CM to meet kin of those killed due to 'bad law and order situation' too in UP Lucknow: Shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the little-known Hindu outfit's chief Kamlesh Tiwari, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked him to meet the kin of those killed in the state "due to bad law and order" too.

DES1 RJ-BYPOLLS Stage set for bypolls in two Rajasthan Assembly seats Jaipur: A triangular contest is on the cards among the ruling Congress, opposition BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in two Jat-dominated assembly seats of Mandawa and Khivsar in Rajasthan where bypolls will be held on Monday. DES9 HP-BYPOLLS Himachal bypolls: Voting for two Assembly seats on Monday Shimla: The bypolls to two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on Monday and all preparations have been made for the voting, a state election official said..

