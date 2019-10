BJP state president Chandrakant Patil leads by morethan 6,000 votes over his nearest MNS rival Kishor Shinde inKothrud Assembly seat of Pune

Ajit Pawar ahead of his BJP rival Gopinath Padalkar by18,000 votes in Baramati seat of Pune

BJP's Harshvardhan Patil ahead of his NCP opponentDattatray Bharne by over 900 votes in Pune's Indapur seat.

