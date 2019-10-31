Indo–French training exercise SHAKTI 2019 commences at Mahajan

The Indo–French joint training EX SHAKTI – 2019 commenced at Mahajan on 31 October 2019 with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and the "La Marseillaise".

On October 26, the French contingent of a platoon group of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment Comprising of 45 persons landed at Bikaner directly from France. The 14 days schedule is focused upon joint training on Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism environment.

The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at the tactical level and learning of best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the two Armies. The exercise will culminate in a 36 hrs long validation exercise which will involve neutralization of terrorists in a village hideout.

The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange.

(With Inputs from PIB)