International Development News
Development News Edition

Indo–French training exercise SHAKTI 2019 commences at Mahajan

On October 26, the French contingent of a platoon group of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment Comprising of 45 persons landed at Bikaner directly from France. 

Indo–French training exercise SHAKTI 2019 commences at Mahajan
The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at the tactical level and learning of best practices from each other. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

The Indo–French joint training EX SHAKTI – 2019 commenced at Mahajan on 31 October 2019 with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and the "La Marseillaise".

On October 26, the French contingent of a platoon group of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment Comprising of 45 persons landed at Bikaner directly from France. The 14 days schedule is focused upon joint training on Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism environment.

The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at the tactical level and learning of best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the two Armies. The exercise will culminate in a 36 hrs long validation exercise which will involve neutralization of terrorists in a village hideout.

The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Credit Suisse pays over Rs 25 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Credit Suisse Ltd has settled with Sebi a case related to alleged incorrect monthly reporting of offshore derivative instruments by paying over Rs 25 lakh towards settlement charges. The regulator had initiated proceedings against the firm ...

Gut bacteria linked to childhood obesity: Study

Researchers have found that gut bacteria and their interactions with the bodys immune cells play a key role in childhood obesity, an advance that may lead to new interventions for managing the community of microbes that live in childrens di...

7th North East festival to raise awareness about different tribal languages

The seventh edition of the North East festival aims at raising awareness about the different tribal languages across the region through the use of various forms of art. As North East is home to over 220 ethnic languages spoken by various tr...

US conducts first NE Syria border patrol since pullback: AFP

Qahtaniyah Syria, Oct 31 AFP US forces patrolled part of Syrias border with Turkey on Thursday in the first such move since Washington withdrew troops from the area earlier this month, an AFP correspondent reported. Five armoured vehicles b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019