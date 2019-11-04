BRIEF-Northern Ireland’s Pro-EU Nationalist Parties Agreed To Stand Back From 3 Westminster Seats To Boost Electoral Chances Of Anti-Brexit Candidates - FT
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
* NORTHERN IRELAND’S PRO-EU NATIONALIST PARTIES AGREED TO STAND BACK FROM 3 WESTMINSTER SEATS TO BOOST ELECTORAL CHANCES OF ANTI-BREXIT CANDIDATES - FT Source text : https://on.ft.com/2NguAWb Further company coverage: [ ]
