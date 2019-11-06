There was consensus between BJP and Shiv Sena before polls on sharing CM's post: Raut

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Radek Faksa scored two goals as the red-hot Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Dal...
Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defense volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday.It was the ...
There was a consensus between BJP and Shiv Sena before polls on sharing CMs post Raut....
All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest paid player in either of rugbys two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A10 million 6.90 million deal, Australian media reported. The Wolf...