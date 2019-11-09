International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy lands in Malaysia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:10 IST
UPDATE 3-Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy lands in Malaysia
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy landed in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Saturday after promising to return home to rally opponents of authoritarian ruler Hun Sen. "Keep up the hope. We are on the right track," Rainsy said on arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a message to supporters. "Democracy will prevail. Democracy has prevailed in Malaysia. Democracy will prevail in Cambodia."

Asked whether he planned to return to Cambodia he said: "I cannot say anything. I do not deny, I do not confirm." The veteran opposition figure had planned to return to Cambodia on Saturday, Independence Day, in what Prime Minister Hun Sen characterized as an attempted coup against his rule of more than three decades.

But Sam Rainsy was blocked from boarding a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok in Paris on Thursday. He and other leaders of his banned opposition party have said they want to return to Cambodia by crossing the land border with Thailand. Malaysia has no border with Cambodia.

An official of Rainsy's banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in Thailand said that nobody would be returning on Saturday. "We will be returning as soon as possible," Story Pon, General Secretary of the Cambodia National Rescue Party Overseas told Reuters, complaining that some party officials in Thailand had been harassed and followed by security services.

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said that if Sam Rainsy did return he would face outstanding charges against him in court. "If he comes to cause instability and chaos, we will destroy him," he said.

ARRESTS Some 50 opposition activists have been arrested in recent weeks.

In Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, security forces patrolled in pickup trucks on Saturday, which marks Cambodia's 66th anniversary of independence from France. On Sunday and Monday, Cambodia celebrates an annual water festival. Police armed with assault rifles lined up at Cambodia's Poipet border crossing with Thailand, where Sam Rainsy had said he planned to cross, pictures posted on Twitter by the independent Cambodian Center for Human Rights showed.

Rainsy, a founder of the CNRP, fled four years ago following a conviction for criminal defamation. He also faces a five-year sentence in a separate case. He says the charges were politically motivated. The 70-year-old former finance minister, who usually sports large, rimmed spectacles, has been an opponent of Hun Sen since the 1990s. He also vowed to return home in 2015 in spite of threats to arrest him but did not.

The CNRP's leader, Kem Sokha, is under house arrest in Cambodia after being arrested more than two years ago and charged with treason ahead of a 2018 election that was condemned by Western countries as a farce. Before Sam Rainsy's failed attempt to fly to Thailand, Malaysia detained Mu Sochua, his party's U.S.-based vice president, at an airport before releasing her 24 hours later along with two other Cambodian opposition leaders detained earlier.

"We will continue our journey home," Mu Sochua said on Twitter on Saturday morning. "9 November is marked in history as our struggle for democracy." Rights groups have accused Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand of detaining and returning critics of neighboring governments, even those with United Nations refugee status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Social networks essential for adults' well-being: Study

Healthy social relationships and connections have found to be beneficial and a booster for adults, irrespective of the number of friends and how large their circle is. The findings were published in the journal Psychology and Aging.Stereoty...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in shooting by qualifying for the final of the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships here on Saturday. The 39-year-old Sawant earned the Tokyo quot...

Ayodhya verdict: UP Police maintaining vigil on rumour mongers

Uttar Pradesh Police has adopted a four-pronged strategy to maintain peace in the communally-sensitive state in view of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute, a top police officer said on Saturday. Police is checking hate a...

Ayodhya verdict historic, will strengthen social fabric: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case historic, saying it would further strengthen the countrys social fabric. Khattars reaction comes after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019