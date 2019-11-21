\R New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 8:30 pm:

Following are the top stories at 8:30 pm: BOM7 MH-LDALL GOVT Maha govt formation: NCP-Cong on same page; to talk to Sena New Delhi/Mumbai: The contours of a non-BJP government in Maharashtra emerged on Thursday, with the Congress and the NCP reaching "complete unanimity" on the exercise and announcing they will hold talks with the Shiv Sena to finalise the "architecture" of the alliance. PAR10 LS-CONG- LD ELECTORAL BONDS Electoral bonds make govt corruption official: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday in Lok Sabha accused the Union government of making "government corruption official" by introducing anonymous electoral bonds, and said the earlier regulation over the influence of the rich on politics is no longer there.

DEL114 BJP-ELECTORAL BONDS Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP New Delhi: Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday "the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians" do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections. DEL81 3RDLD COMMITTEE-PRAGYA Pragya Thakur in parliamentary panel on defence; Cong, BJP trade barbs New Delhi: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has been appointed to a parliamentary committee on defence, triggering a political row as the Congress on Thursday attacked the government for nominating a person charged with "spreading terror" to a panel tasked with defence related issues.

LGD31 SC-2NDLD KASHMIR Due to preventive steps in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, not a single life lost: Centre to SC New Delhi: Justifying restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the Centre said on Thursday that due to the preventive steps taken neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. CAL17 JH-2NDLD SHAH Cong stalled Ayodhya judgement, kept J&K issue hanging: Shah Manika/Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court.

DEL102 LS-LD POLLUTION LS members urge govt to provide incentives to farmers for disposing stubble in scientific manner New Delhi: Members cutting across party lines said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that stubble burning alone cannot be blamed for rising levels of air pollution in and around Delhi and urged the government to provide incentives to farmers so that they dispose of stubble in a more scientific manner. DEL98 BIZ-LD-PASWAN-WATER Water quality spat: Paswan challenges Kejriwal to serve tap water at official meetings New Delhi: The war of words over quality of water in the national capital escalated on Thursday with Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan asking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve tap water at official meetings if he believed the water in Delhi was safe to drink.

DEL92 UP-LD-CONG-INDISCIPLINE UP Cong veterans get notices from party for 'indiscipline' Lucknow/New Delhi: The Congress is taking disciplinary action against several party members in Uttar Pradesh following opposition to the revamp of the state unit in October by some old-timers. DEL84 UP-LD BHU BHU founder's grandson backs Muslim prof’s appointment in Sanskrit dept Varanasi: BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviya's grandson, on Thursday backed the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Sanskrit department triggered a row, saying had the leader been alive he too would approved.

MDS7 KL-LD MLAS 4 Cong MLAs in Ker cesured by Speaker; House adjourns sine die Thiruvananthapuram: Four Congress MLAs were censured by Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans, violating rules and lowering the dignity of the house as the Opposition boycotted proceedings for a second consecutive day. LGD19 DL-COURT-LD CHIDAMBARAM Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23 in INX Media case New Delhi: A Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in the INX Media money laundering case.

LGM2 TN-HC-LD RAJIV PAROLE Madras HC grants 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi killer Robert Payas Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted a 30-day parole to Robert Payas, one of the seven convicts serving a life term for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. FGN27 LANKA-LDALL RAJAPAKSA Lanka's Rajapaksa clan stages triumphant return, President Gotabhaya swears in brother Mahinda as PM Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversial Rajapaksa clan on Thursday tightened its grip on political power with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa swearing-in his elder brother Mahinda as the prime minister, amidst apprehensions among the minority Tamils and Muslims on the new dispensation's policies..

