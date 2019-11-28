People are not supporting BJP within just five-six months of its return to power after seeing the economic, unemployment situation and disinvestment policies: Mamata.

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Baghdad, Nov 28 AFP Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Thursday sacked the military commander he had dispatched earlier in the day to restore order to a protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.Abdel Mahd...
A Sikh pilot of Air India was allegedly asked to remove his turban during a manual security check at the Madrid airport, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC has told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. DSGMC president Ma...
A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the discussion on a bill to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi when BJPs Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that successive Delhi governments failed to e...
Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtras alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde took oath after Thackeray, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister by...