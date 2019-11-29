Indo-Nepal military exercise SURYA KIRAN – XIV to be conducted from 3 Dec

Joint military exercise 'SURYA KIRAN – XIV' between India and Nepal will be conducted at Salijhandi, Rupendehi district of Nepal from 03 to 16 December 2019. The exercise will comprise 300 soldiers from both the Indian and Nepal Army who would be sharing their experience in the conduct of various counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations as also various humanitarian assistance missions by both the Armies.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event that is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India. Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise SURYA KIRAN with Nepal is an important exercise in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism. The aim of this exercise is to conduct a Battalion level combined training between the Indian Army and Nepal Army to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, medical and environmental conservation including aviation aspects.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defense cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.

