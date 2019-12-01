Maha to ensure 80 pc quota in pvt jobs to locals: Governor Koshyarion

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyarion Sunday said the state government will enact a law to ensure 80 percent reservation in private sector jobs for the "sons of the soil"

Koshyari made the announcement in while addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhan Bhawan.

The Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment was concerned over unemployment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)