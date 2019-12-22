Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't listen to opposition's tape record, look at my track record: PM Modi to people

Allaying concerns of Muslims stating that unity in diversity is India's speciality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people not to listen to the opposition parties' tape-record but look at his track record.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 23:00 IST
Don't listen to opposition's tape record, look at my track record: PM Modi to people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Allaying concerns of Muslims stating that unity in diversity is India's speciality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people not to listen to the opposition parties' tape-record but look at his track record. "Don't listen to their tape record. Look at my track record," Modi said, while addressing a rally here at Ramlila Maidan, citing various schemes implemented by his government.

Citing schemes like LPG cylinders for poor, free electricity and health insurance, Modi hit out at the opposition parties for instigating Muslim community over the citizenship law and the NRC. "It was never mattered to his government whether the people go to a temple or a mosque," he said.

He provided justification to the NRC issue and said infiltrators never "reveal" themselves and refugees never "hide" their identities. The Prime Minister said that he will do everything for peace and security of the nation.

"I want to tell every citizen that this servant of yours will do his best to maintain peace harmony and brotherhood in the country," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Greek foreign minister makes whirlwind regional tour amid sea dispute

Benghazi Libya, Dec 22 AFP Greeces foreign minister was on a whirlwind tour of eastern Libya, Egypt and Cyprus Sunday amid tensions with Turkey following Ankaras contentious maritime deal with the Tripoli government. The agreement signed la...

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...

UPDATE 1-Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019