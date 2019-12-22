Don't listen to opposition's tape record, look at my track record: PM Modi to people

Allaying concerns of Muslims stating that unity in diversity is India's speciality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people not to listen to the opposition parties' tape-record but look at his track record. "Don't listen to their tape record. Look at my track record," Modi said, while addressing a rally here at Ramlila Maidan, citing various schemes implemented by his government.

Citing schemes like LPG cylinders for poor, free electricity and health insurance, Modi hit out at the opposition parties for instigating Muslim community over the citizenship law and the NRC. "It was never mattered to his government whether the people go to a temple or a mosque," he said.

He provided justification to the NRC issue and said infiltrators never "reveal" themselves and refugees never "hide" their identities. The Prime Minister said that he will do everything for peace and security of the nation.

"I want to tell every citizen that this servant of yours will do his best to maintain peace harmony and brotherhood in the country," he said. (ANI)

