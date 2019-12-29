BJP fooling people on NRC, NPR: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers were contradicting each other on the NRC and the NPR, and "fooling" the people of the country. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is no link between the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the NPR data "could be used" for NRC.

"The chronology of fooling India - 1. HM says 'All India NRC'. 2. BJP Government on 9 occasions says All India NRC'. 3. PM contradicts HM, says 'No NRC'. 4. HM says no link between 'NPR and NRC'. 5. Law Minister contradicts PM and HM, says, 'NPR data for NRC'," he said on Twitter. Surjewala attached a news report in which the Law Minister has said that NPR data "may or may not be used" for NRC. Prasad also sought to reassure the people that the amended Citizenship Act does not relate to Indians.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP on the issue and accusing the ruling party of bringing the NRC across the country, a charge denied by the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also accused the prime minister of "lying" on the issue of detention centres and put out pictures from Assam. The BJP has countered the charge saying it is under the Congress-ruled Assam that detention centres had come up.

