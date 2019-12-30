Tajinder Singh Tiwana President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai Led a Large Number of Youth to March in Support of Citizenship Amendment Act

Tajinder Singh Tiwana along with a bevy of youngsters across Mumbai gathered at August Kranti Maidan in support of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, organized by 'Sanvidhan Sanman Manch' on Friday 27th December 2019.

The youth carried the national flag along with placard which read "Mumbai With CAA' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 'Vande Mataram'

Tajinder Singh Tiwana who was earlier working as Mumbai General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai is now appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM). He is a rare combination of charisma & integrity. He has the ability to assess a situation and make a decision based on what would be best for the people.

He has also worked under the leadership of Member of Parliament's (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLAs) untiringly to resolve many BMC related issues and has been instrumental in creating programs for Communal Harmony and National Integration from a very young age, taking the legacy of his family further towards serving the mankind.

