AAP slams Congress, previous SAD-BJP alliance government for high power prices in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed Congress and previous SAD-BJP alliance governments of being "hand in glove with the government-sponsored power mafia" calling the shots in Punjab. "If Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state party president, Sunil Jakhar, were seized of the issues and concerns of Punjab and the Punjabis, they would done a precious little to review and scrap the Power Purchase Agreements (PPOs) inked between the then Badal government and private power plants by ordering a review of the financial transactions in the power sector during the 10-year tenure of the Badal government," the statement issued by AAP read.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal, who led the march for the closure of the government thermal plants in the state giving an alibi that Punjab was a power-surplus state, due to which an average household was left with no option but to cough of Rs 9 per unit in the state today," the statement added. The AAP leaders said that like the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, the private companies should be shown the door and government thermal plants revived in order to generate cheaper electricity through hydro-dams. (ANI)

