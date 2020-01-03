Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 million in fourth quarter for bid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign said on Thursday, well ahead of the nearly $10 million he collected in the third. The total is expected to land him among the top fundraisers in the Democratic field, which has 15 contenders seeking to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, after the House of Representatives voted in December to impeach him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election. What happens next and why is Trump unlikely to be removed from office? Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban came under immediate criticism from public health advocates who said it does not go far enough. Trump re-election campaign raises $46 million in fourth quarter

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats' impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday. The sum gives Trump a fundraising edge over a host of Democrats battling for their party's nomination, with the first contest to be held in Iowa in little more than a month. The Democratic nominee will face Trump in the November election. Older of two Colorado teens charged in deadly shooting rampage pleads not guilty

The older of two Colorado teens accused of a cocaine-fueled shooting spree that killed one classmate and wounded eight others at a Denver-area charter school, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to murder and attempted murder charges, prosecutors said. Devon Erickson, 19, jailed without bond since the May 7 rampage, entered his plea in Douglas County District Court to all 44 felony counts against him, including conspiracy, weapons offenses and theft, a spokeswoman for District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. Warren would end 'subminimum' wage in plan to aid disabled U.S. workers

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren said on Thursday that raising the minimum hourly wage to $15 and ending a program that allow employers to pay disabled workers much less than the minimum would be among steps she would take to ensure financial security for individuals with disabilities. Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts and one of 14 candidates vying for the Democratic Party's nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020, detailed the proposals as part of a larger plan to protect individuals with disabilities. Man arrested in Las Vegas kidnapping caught on surveillance video

Las Vegas police said on Thursday they have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on New Year's Day in a violent scene recorded on a home surveillance video. The video circulated by police shows the woman sobbing as she runs from a car toward the home's front door. She bangs on the door as the attacker comes running up behind her. The attacker grabs the woman, throws her to the ground and kicks her in the stomach as she cries. U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden has best fundraising quarter of his campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took in $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday, a pickup in fundraising just weeks before voters kick off the party's nominating process. The figure marks the best fundraising quarter for the former vice president since his campaign launched in April, and represents a rebound from the July-to-September quarter, when Biden netted $15.2 million. That figure had worried some supporters who thought his campaign may not have enough cash to take on both President Donald Trump and Democrats rivals. Popular Iowa congresswoman endorses Joe Biden for president

A popular Democratic congresswoman from Iowa endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid on Thursday, a move that could help him gain backing in the state weeks before voters there hold the first nominating contest. U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer became the first Democrat among the state's House delegation to endorse a candidate. She was one of the first women elected to Congress from Iowa when she won a seat in the state during the 2018 midterm elections. Nike seeks to keep marketing executives out of Michael Avenatti trial

Nike Inc asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his upcoming criminal trial, calling their testimony irrelevant to whether the California lawyer tried to extort the company. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, Nike called Avenatti's subpoenas for testimony from sports marketing chief John Slusher and others part of an effort to "put the government's and Nike's conduct on trial," and distract jurors from his own conduct.

