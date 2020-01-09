Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M), Cong to stage protest against Modi during his visit to West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:58 IST
CPI(M), Cong to stage protest against Modi during his visit to West Bengal
PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M) and Congress will stage protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment of Act and the proposed NRC when he visits West Bengal for two days beginning on January 11. CPI(M) senior leader Sujan Chakraborty Thursday said the opposition Left Front and Congress will hold a massive protest across the state during Modi's visit.

A senior leader of Congress' student's wing, the Chhatra Parishad, said Modi will be shown black flags and his effigies will be burnt during his visit. "We will stage protests during Narendra Modi's visit to Bengal. But what will be the mode of the protests we will not reveal as of now," said Srijan Bhattacharya, the SFI state secretary.

Modi is scheduled to attend the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust, besides other programs. Chakraborty, who is also the CPI-M legislator party leader, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a "tacit understanding" with Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government is taking extra steps to welcome the prime minister.

He asserted that Left parties, Congress and "every single citizen opposed to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC" will hit the streets to protest against Modi's visit. "If the state is serious about opposing the anti-people BJP let the TMC government take an unequivocal stand and not welcome the PM." Echoing Chakraborty, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan (Congress) said: "If Modi is not allowed in BJP-ruled Assam, why is he being allowed to set foot in West Bengal!" Reacting to the Opposition, a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress said the party no such plans to organize protest rallies in the state during Modi's visit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is an invitee to Modi's programs organised by Kolkata Port Trust, is yet to decide on whether to attend them or not, party sources said.

The two opposition parties had supported the nationwide strike by the central trade unions on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Orleans-based artist's mural depicts parading tradition

The International Labour Organization ILO marked its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience, to document the working life of people across the Uni...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the c...

SP, SDMs made nodal officers for J&K, NE students in Gzb

The Ghaziabad district administration has appointed its sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to resolve concerns of students from Jammu and Kashmir and various north eastern states, studying in the districts. District Magistrate Aja...

Golf-R&A to fund projects as golf gears up for climate change

Golfs governing body the RA are investing up to 650,000 pounds 849,030 in various sustainability projects as the sport attempts to safeguard itself from the worst effects of climate change. With rising sea levels, intense rain and increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020