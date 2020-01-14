Left Menu
Cong may may bank on known faces for Delhi assembly polls

The Congress is expected to repeat its formula of fielding known faces in the Delhi assembly elections next month to revive its political fortunes. Party chief Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with senior leaders of the Delhi unit on Monday asked those active in electoral politics to contest the assembly elections, said a Delhi Congress leader present in the meeting.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who was not present in the meeting, said the party will field "strongest and best" candidates in the polls. Rajesh Lilothia, working president of the Delhi Congress, said Gandhi asked senior and experienced party leaders active in electoral politics to contest the polls.

Party sources claimed Lilothia was also asked to contest the elections at which he offered himself to be fielded against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The screening committee of the party has so far discussed names of candidates on 70 assembly seats in two rounds.

The committee is due to meet again on Tuesday, party leaders said. "The party chief has asked senior leaders, including former MPs, MLAs and those who unsuccessfully contested the previous elections, to fight the elections to enable the party regain its earlier footprint in Delhi," said another senior Delhi Congress leader present in the meeting.

Party sources said the selection of the candidates for the Delhi assembly elections is expected to be finalised by Wednesday. However, the announcement of names may take some time as the AAP and the BJP are yet to declare their candidates.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson in a statement said the party has received 683 applications from party workers for the ticket to contest the elections. The Congress will field only those candidates who are acceptable to people in their constituencies and have winning chances, he said, adding that the first list of the party candidates will be released in a day or two.

