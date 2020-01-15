Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whatever party decided must be for good, says AAP's Seelampur candidate

Abdul Rehman, whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded from Seelampur seat for the coming Delhi assembly elections, on Wednesday said that whatever decision the party took must be for good.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:11 IST
Whatever party decided must be for good, says AAP's Seelampur candidate
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party candidate from Seelampur Abdul Rehman speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Abdul Rehman, whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded from Seelampur seat for the coming Delhi assembly elections, on Wednesday said that whatever decision the party took must be for good. The AAP leader said: "We will work hard. We will win and will make Delhi a model city for others to follow."

Rehman, who also spoke on violence in Seelampur during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said: "I have been falsely charged." "I was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). I will always be against the NRC. I believe in peaceful protest," he said.

Rehman and former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the protest against the citizenship law in Seelampur. According to FIR filed by the Delhi Police, the two leaders "provoked crowd" to join the protest.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur area on December 17. The voting in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. threatened Europe with auto tariffs over Iran nuclear program -Washington Post

The Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the 2015 nuclear deal, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed Eu...

`Tanhaji' to be made tax-free in Maharashtra

Ajay Devgn-starrer historicalfilm Tanhaji will be made tax-free in Maharashtra, a stateminister said on WednesdayCongress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweetedthat the issue was disccused in the cabinet meeting, and thechief minister...

UPDATE 1-Pope names first woman to senior Vatican diplomatic post

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State, the male-dominated Vaticans diplomatic and administrative nerve center. Italian lay woman Francesca Di Giovanni, 66, will assume a newl...

White House does not think Senate needs witnesses in impeachment trial-official

The White House does not believe the Senate needs to call any witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020