Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Jail: Sanjay Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:35 IST
Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Jail: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration. Raut's statement can potentially put his party, which shares power in Maharashtra with ideologically different Congress and NCP, in a spot.

The Congress is against offering the highest civilian honor to Savarkar, who is hailed in high esteem by the right-wing parties. "Savarkar's opponents should spend two days in the (erstwhile) Andaman Cellular Jail to understand the hardships he was put through by the British," Raut said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had kicked up a row in December 2019, when he refused to apologize for his "rape in India" remark, saying "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar". Reacting to Raut's comments, Maharashtra minister and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray said there was no need to delve into the past.

Aaditya said he was not aware of which capacity Raut made the statement. "The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) speaks of the aspirations of people. Many people are feeling bad that there is no conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena.

"Despite having different ideologies, the two parties have come together in the interest of the country and the state. Democracy means different ideologies can work together in the interest of the country," he told reporters. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief further said he respects all stalwarts of the freedom movement.

"All are 'Ratnas' (jewels). It is in the BJP's hands to award Bharat Ratna since it is ruling at the Centre. We have to think whether these 'ratnas' would be sad or happy seeing the present state of GDP and economy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 18 AFP It was the tournament of revenge for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humber...

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible things

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible thingslike constitutional integrity, constitutional morality PChidambaram in Kolkata....

Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

Indias sports ministry has said 35 complaints of sexual harassment had been lodged relating to alleged incidents at national training centers from 2011 to 2019.The ministry said 27 of the complaints were made by athletes against coaches at ...

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Melbourne, Jan 18 AFP Australias Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams. Zverev said some of the othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020