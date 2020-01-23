US Domestic News Roundup: Michigan, Tesla settle suit over direct vehicles; Law to check overseas activities by ex-spies and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Michigan, Tesla settle suit over direct vehicle sales

Tesla Inc and the state of Michigan confirmed Wednesday they have resolved the company's 2016 lawsuit challenging the state's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers. The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said a resolution filed in U.S. District Court recognizes "that any Michigan resident may lawfully buy a Tesla and have it serviced in Michigan."

New U.S. law requires government to report risks of overseas activities by ex-spies

Troubled that former American spies are plying their trade for foreign governments, Congress has passed new legislation requiring U.S. spy agencies to provide an annual assessment detailing the risks such conduct poses for national security. The new measure was driven by a Reuters investigation revealing how former National Security Agency employees clandestinely assisted a foreign cyberespionage operation in the United Arab Emirates, helping the monarchy target rivals, dissidents and journalists.

Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children

Utah has become the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and queer children. The ban in the Republican-dominated state, which took effect on Wednesday, exempts members of the clergy, lay pastors, and spiritual counselors not licensed by the state from the ban.

Roberts pivotal as U.S. Supreme Court tackles public aid to religious schools

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday in a major legal battle over taxpayer funds going to religious schools, with Chief Justice John Roberts emerging as the potential pivotal vote in a Montana case that could open the door to more public aid for faith-based institutions. The nine justices heard about an hour of arguments over a Montana tax credit program beneficial to private religious schools. Three mothers of students at a Christian school in Kalispell, Montana challenged a lower court ruling that struck down the program as a violation of the state constitution's ban on government aid to religious schools and churches.

Judge excludes Trump critic Avenatti's financial strains from Nike extortion trial

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said federal prosecutors may not try to show that Michael Avenatti's heavy debts gave him a motive to extort Nike Inc, giving a victory to the celebrity lawyer as he prepares for his upcoming criminal trial. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan also rejected Avenatti's request to delay the trial following his jailing last week for an alleged bail violation in a California case accusing him of defrauding several clients and lying to the Internal Revenue Service and a bankruptcy court.

Let them speak: Most Americans want witnesses in Trump impeachment trial - Reuters/Ipsos poll

A bipartisan majority of Americans want to see new witnesses testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and the public appears to be largely following the proceedings even after a bruising congressional inquiry that lasted several months, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released Wednesday. The poll, which ran from Jan. 17-22, also showed that U.S. public opinion has moved little since the U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump in mid-December. No turkeys.

No possums. U.S. to let airlines limit service animals on planes to trained dogs

The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed giving airlines the power to bar emotional support animals from cabins and limit the definition of a service animal to a trained dog. The proposed new rules are aimed at preventing passengers from falsely claiming their pets are service animals aboard U.S. airline flights.

U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, said a report on Wednesday by an environmental watchdog group. The chemicals, resistant to breaking down in the environment, are known as perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Some have been linked to cancers, liver damage, low birth weight, and other health problems.

Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer

Prosecutors on Monday portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defense argued that his accusers engaged in consensual sex that they later reframed as attacks. During opening statements in the high-profile rape case, New York prosecutors accused Weinstein of committing violent attacks on aspiring actresses who suffered shame and humiliation as they internalized trauma from the encounters.

Democrats launch first salvo at Trump impeachment trial, warn that world is watching

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at the start of his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that America's global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Republican Trump sounded a defiant note, telling reporters in Switzerland the Democrats did not have enough evidence to find him guilty and remove him from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.