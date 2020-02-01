Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved, a White House spokesman said.
