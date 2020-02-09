Near tie between three main parties in Irish election - exit poll
An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote. The exit poll showed the centre-right Fine Gael of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 22.4%, left wing nationalists Sinn Fein on 22.3% and centre-right pre-election favourites Fianna Fail on 22.2%.
Statistically the result is a dead heat, national broadcaster RTE, which commissioned the poll, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
