Trump announces visit to India from February 24-25

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 03:59 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 03:53 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from February 24-25, the White House announced on Monday. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States - India strategic partnership," the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi. The White House said that Trump and Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Modi visiting in September and hosting Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"

